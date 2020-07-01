Effingham Noon Rotary Club has just concluded its centennial year — a year also to be remembered for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Outgoing President Bev Soltwedel presided at her final meeting as club president on July 1. Soltwedel also thanked the many who helped her along the way. She also installed incoming President Cory Doty and recognized Ashley Dillingham and Bill Myers, who will serve as club presidents the following two years.
The meeting also featured the presentation of the Noon Rotary Scholarship Award recipient. Camryn Crowell is the daughter of Dr. Jeff and Lisa Crowell and is a 2020 graduate of Effingham High School. The $1,000 scholarship presented Wednesday is part of more than $50,000 awarded by Rotary to graduating seniors at Effingham and St. Anthony high schools.
Noon Rotary Scholarship Committee Chairman Dan Woods presented the scholarship.
