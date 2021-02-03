Noon Rotarians updated on vaccination progress in county

Effingham Noon Club Rotarians heard from Karen Feldkamp concerning COVID-19 and the process of getting people vaccinated against the virus.
Feldkamp is heading the media campaign for the Effingham County Health Department as far as how COVID is being addressed. That includes getting information out as to when vaccine is available and how people can obtain a vaccination.
Feldkamp said about 3,000 vaccinations have been given, but added 3,000 people are on a waitlist for a vaccination. She said progress in getting more people immunized and faster is based on how much vaccine is made available to the county. County residents can get on the waitlist by phoning the Health Department at 217-342-9237 and leaving your name and phone number and what eligible classification for receiving the vaccine you fall under — 65 or older, educators, health care workers or first responders.
Carl Schwinke served as Rotary weekly program chairman.
