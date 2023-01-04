Noon Rotarians start new year with trivia

Effingham Noon Rotarians got 2023 started with Rotary Trivia at the weekly meeting.
Club President Ashley Dillingham served as emcee for the competition that featured questions about Rotary International as well as the Noon Club.
Noon Rotarian Bob Fergus won the weekly 50/50 drawing, which is designed as a fundraiser for the Noon Club scholarship program. Under the 50/50, the Rotarian with the right ticket wins some money, with the chance to win even more if they draw the Queen of Hearts from the deck of cards. Fergus drew King of Hearts.
Funds raised from the weekly drawing go toward the cost of scholarships, each worth $1,000. One scholarship goes to a graduating senior from St. Anthony High School and the other to a graduating senior from Effingham High School.
