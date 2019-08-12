Noon Rotarians learn flag history

Effingham Noon Rotarians received flag history and art appreciation all in one program at their meeting Aug. 7.
Bob Lumpp, a Noon Club member who is known as The Flag Painter, shared the history of the American flag. Lumpp said there were several US flags before the one reportedly sewn by Betsy Ross. The flag has since changed as states were added to the Union. He noted that President Abraham Lincoln did not let the flag be changed even after states seceded to become part of the Confederacy.
The last flag change came after Hawaii's admission to the Union as the 50th state in 1960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.