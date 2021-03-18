Noon Rotarians learn about Siemer Milling

Effingham Noon Rotarians learned more about one of the area's leading industries at their meeting March 17.
Siemer Milling President Richard Siemer spoke about the history of the flour milling company that was established in Teutopolis in 1882. Siemer also shared about the company's two other operations in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and West Harrison, Indiana, as well as the expansions that have taken place at the Teutopolis plant.
Rotarians learned about the many brands produced using Siemer Milling flour, as well as nonfood products that utilize other parts of a wheat kernel. Siemer also pointed out the company uses locally produced grain for sale to other parts of the nation, returning income not only to the company but also to the producers.
Siemer's brother, Tony, served as Rotary weekly program chairman. Rick Siemer is also a Rotarian. He is a member of the Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.