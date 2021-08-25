Noon Rotarians learn about rare type of dementia

Drastic changes in local attorney Roy Dent's behavior caused concern for his family and eventually led to a diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia.
Dent and his wife, Kaye, also an attorney, shared their story at the Effingham Noon Rotary meeting on Aug. 25.
Roy Dent said the diagnosis was discovered after he underwent a PET scan. Dent said it is a rare condition, affecting only about 50-some thousand Americans. He is now under medication to control his reactions when an episode is close to occurring.
Due to the condition, Dent has also retired from the practice of law. It was important to him, and to Kaye, to share their story. Several Rotarians thanked them for being open about the situation to help them understand.
