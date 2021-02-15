Noon Rotarians learn about new school

Effingham Noon Rotary Club members had the chance to learn about the new Montessori Kids Universe located in Effingham.
Brad and Jordan Jansen own the local school, located in the former Yellow Book building at 2201 Willenborg Street, Suite 8.
The school opened Feb. 1. Brad Jansen said the large open space in the building was perfect to redesign as a preschool. The school is licensed for 95 students, and 60 are already enrolled. They have a lease on additional building space that would accommodate another 60 kids.
All instructors have at least an associate's degree. Tiffany Hartke serves as the school's director.
Brad Jansen said parents can receive a daily report on their children's activities, and noted that the children help create those activities.
Luke Niebrugge served as the Rotary weekly program chairman.
