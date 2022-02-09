Noon Rotarians learn about Louisville family

Effingham Noon Rotary Club members Wednesday learned a lot about the Zink family and their story in the Louisville community.
Josh Zink, a Louisville entrepreneur and the varsity boys basketball coach of the North Clay Cardinals, served as the guest speaker. He was accompanied by his father, John Zink, as guests of Noon Rotarian Mitchell Martin.
Josh shared about their multi-pronged business operation headquartered in Louisville. The enterprises include tax filing services, residential property holdings, and care facilities, among others. Josh also spoke about his times playing high school and college sports, and his years of work in Chicagoland and south Florida before returning to Louisville. There was also a little basketball talk.
John Zink, now 87, told Rotarians he was borrowing a line from Minnie Pearl in that he was "just so proud to be here."
