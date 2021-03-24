Effingham Noon Rotarians were updated on the buying and selling of grain at their meeting March 24.
Kim Holsapple of Total Grain Marketing shared about TGM's operation and the process of purchasing grain and finding a market for it, all the while looking to turn a profit for the producers and for their cooperative.
Holsapple also discussed moving grain by truck, train and ship and the logistics involved.
Norbert Soltwedel served as Rotary Weekly Program Chairman.
Noon Rotary also welcomed two new members to the club. They are Crossroots Church Pastor Bryan Newswander and Effingham Regional Growth Alliance President Courtney Yockey, who were sponsored by Rotarians Dave Ring and Norma Lansing.
