Noon Rotarians learn about CEO, legal aid

Effingham Noon Rotarians learned about Land of Lincoln Legal Aid from representative Britta Johnson at their meeting Feb. 15, and found out more about Effingham County CEO from Co-Facilitator Molly Bushue at their meeting Feb. 22.
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid provides low-income and senior residents of central and southern Illinois with free legal services. Their services range from telephone advice to representation in court. They handle civil cases, not criminal matters.
CEO, Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities, provides high school students with assistance in how to establish their own businesses and operate in the business world. CEO was first established in Effingham County, but has now spread to a number of states.
