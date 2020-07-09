Noon Rotarians learn about African country

Effingham Noon Rotarians took an imaginary trip to the African nation of Namibia at their meeting July 8.
Rotarian Dale Heinkel supplied the photos and the narrative based on a trip he took in 2017 with his son, Luke, who had served in Namibia in 2006 while in the Peace Corps. Dale also visited while Luke was serving there.
Heinkel said the two things that stood out about the trip were the friendliness of the citizens of Namibia and the contentedness of Namibians despite having much less in material goods than do Americans.
The July 8 meeting was the first for new Noon Rotary President Cory Doty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.