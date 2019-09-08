Effingham Noon Club Rotarians were updated on the Effingham County CEO and CTEC programs at their meeting Sept. 4.
Noon Rotarian Bob Schultz served as the weekly program chairman. Schultz was involved in the establishment of CTEC and has been involved in CEO since its early days.
Schultz said the high school program, CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities), is being offered in 51 locations in five states this year, with the expectation that number will grow to 58 locations in seven states next year.
Schultz also said this is the fifth year for CTEC (Construction Trades Education Curriculum), which was designed to train young people to move into a career in construction trades. He noted that a survey of fourth-year alumni showed that 80 percent are involved in construction trades.
