Noon Rotarians hear Relay For Life recap

Effingham Noon Rotarians learned more about Relay For Life and the battle against cancer at their meeting July 24.
Two of the lead organizers for Relay, Ron Mietzner and Derrick Zerrusen, recapped this year's event held earlier this month at Teutopolis Junior High School. More than $101,000 has been raised toward this year's goal of $110,000. The campaign continues into mid-August.
Relay for Life has been held in the Effingham community since 2001.
Mietzner and Zerrusen shared how they've been impacted by cancer — Mietzner with his wife, Zerrusen with his dad. They also promoted some upcoming fundraisers, including two baseball game events, one at Busch Stadium, another at Wrigley Field. Another fundraiser, an as-yet unannounced event, is also in the works.
Sheila Myers served as Rotary weekly program chairman.
