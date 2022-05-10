Local attorney and Noon Rotary member Twila Orr presented a unique program about the law during her program April 27.
The uniqueness of the program was that Orr was not the guest speaker; instead, there was a group of speakers. The speakers represented those pursuing a career in law, either those getting ready to start law school in the fall, or those currently in law school, those ready to take the bar, and those recently licensed as attorneys.
While a couple of speakers joined the program via Zoom, such as Tierney Hammer, who is based in Chicagoland, those who made in-person appearances included Lindsey Wantuck, who is a recently licensed attorney; Eddie Siemer, also now in practice; John Schultz, who is getting ready to take the bar; Sean Sandifer, ready to take the bar; Clayton Waldon, who was recently licensed; and Megan Schmidt, who is getting ready to start law school in the fall.
