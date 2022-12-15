Effingham Noon Rotarians got an update on the proposed Effingham Showcase Center at their Dec. 14 meeting.
Ryan Engel is helping develop the center, which would be located east of the Workman Sports and Wellness Complex and north of Harmony Playground and Evergreen Hollow Park.
Engel said courts and fields for any number of sports events could be a part of the center, but he said a domed facility would be something unique to the Effingham project. He said hard costs for the facility are now at $41 million. A feasibility study of the project estimates an annual impact on the community of $13 million to $16 million.
Noon Rotarian Courtney Yockey, who is on the development board for the project, served as weekly program chairman.
The Rotary weekly student guest was Armando Estrada, the son of Armando Estrada and Victoria Angel and a senior at Effingham High School. Armando is looking at attending a four-year university and majoring in either Architecture or Business Management, as well as expanding his lawn care business and buying his own ranch.
