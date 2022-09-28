Noon Rotarians get the scoop on Homewood Grill

Homewood Grill in Effingham will close for the 2022 season Oct. 2. Plans are to have the establishment in a new location for 2023.
After some 70 years at their current location on South Willow Street, owners Kevin and Beth Stunden plan to move the ice cream shop to the former Taqueria Don Pedro location on West Fayette Avenue. A chance to own the building in which they are located and a drive-thru lane were two major considerations for the Stundens.
Noon Rotarians had plenty of questions for Kevin Stunden when he spoke at the Effingham Noon Rotary Club meeting on Sept. 28. He said indoor seating might be available at the new location and they plan the same menu with maybe a couple of surprises. They haven't decided whether to operate year-round.
Stunden said they might enter one of their ice cream flavors in a national contest; it's been that well received.
Noon Rotarian Chuck Poulin served as weekly program chairman. The Rotary Weekly Student Guest was Riley Crain. Riley is the son of Dawn and Joe Thies and is a senior at Effingham High School. He's a starter on the football team, president of Student Council, has been on the Honor Roll for four years and in FCA for four years, is on the competitive cheer squad and in History Club, and is in Health Occs this year.
Riley plans to go to college to obtain a nursing degree, then eventually go back to school and obtain a nurse practitioner's degree, then eventually run for a local political office.
