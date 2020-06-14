Nominations are being sought for the 2020 Senior Hall of Fame Awards coordinated by the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA). Nominations for the awards has been extended until Monday, Aug. 31.
Award nominations are being accepted for the following categories:
• Community Service — awarded to Illinois senior citizens who have shown support for the general public and community-based programs in their area or at large.
• Education — awarded to Illinois senior citizens who have shown a dedication to instruction and the world of academia.
• Labor Force — awarded to Illinois senior citizens who have a record of accomplishment in their employment or professional career.
• Performance/Graphic Arts — awarded to Illinois senior citizens who have a commitment to health and the promotion of well-being or a record of accomplishment in artistic expression.
The Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame was created by the Illinois General Assembly in 1994. Since then, 121 people have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Eligibility is based on the nominee’s past and present accomplishments. The candidate must be a current Illinois citizen, or a former Illinois citizen for most of their life. Posthumous nominees will also be considered.
Nomination forms can be filled out online or by calling the Senior HelpLine at 800-252-8966. For more information on how to nominate someone, visit website www.illinois.gov/aging, or contact Purnell Borders at Purnell.Bordersiii@illinois.gov.
