State Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) is encouraging people to participate in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) project called Makers Madness to identify the “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”
The deadline to nominate an amazing or innovative product made in Illinois is Feb. 23. Nominations should be made online at www.makersmadnessil.com, where all voting will take place.
“From NFL football helmets to American flags, macaroni and cheese, and combines, our Illinois workers make some of the most recognizable products in the country,” said Wilhour. “I’m encouraging our local manufacturers and workers to make nominations for the different products made here in our part of the state.”
The competition is designed to highlight the many different products manufactured in Illinois, ranging from food products and furniture to automobiles and components for the aerospace industry. Statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12 percent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product – the largest share of any industry in Illinois.
Voting to narrow the field to the Top 16 products will begin on Feb. 26. Weekly match-ups will follow, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion on April 1, when the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.
“I applaud the IMA for sponsoring this contest to help highlight the careers available in the manufacturing sector, including product designers and robotics specialists,” added Wilhour. “It is my understanding that over 590,000 women and men are employed in manufacturing jobs around the state but with the retirement of the baby boomers over the next several years the estimate is there will be hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for our residents.”
