L to R: Linda Hemmen, Jason Sandschafer, Erica Hill, Deb Rentfrow, Barb Shelton, Luke Sandschafer, Kelsey Goeckner

Niemerg’s Steakhouse recently presented a check to Kelsey Goeckner, Campaign Chair and Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer with United Way of Effingham County for funds raised during their recent 2020 employee campaign and chicken to go promotion. Their campaign and promotion raised a total of $5,573. Twnet local partner agencies receive funding from United Way of Effingham County.

