Niebrugge Scholarship awards $40K to Effingham County grads

Ray, Mary and Tim Niebrugge Scholarships totaling $40,000 have been awarded to 33 students from high schools in Effingham County.
Beecher City High School: Olivia Witteborg
Dieterich High School: Molly Niemerg
Effingham High School: Kaylie Allred, Madison Blacker, Zoe Bridges, Megan Bushue, Mikenzi Bushue, Reilly Durham, Maria Dust, Brynn Flack, Stetson Green, Angel Harrington, Keira Hirtzel, Kaitlyn Holste, Jared Minor, Tate Niebrugge, and Fred O’Bryan.
St. Anthony High School: Allison Niebrugge and Scott Rentfrow
Teutopolis High School: Audra Breer, Allison Deters, Alex Deters, Taylor Hartke, Alexander Hartke, Courtney Hoene, Leah Jansen, Donovan Kitten, Micah McWhorter, Claire Niebrugge, Joseph Niemerg, Morgan Repking, Colton Starwalt, and Ashley Thompson.
The Ray, Mary and Tim Niebrugge Scholarship is open to all current students and alumni of high schools in Effingham County. It was established by Tim Niebrugge, the son of Ray and Mary Niebrugge of Green Creek. Ray Niebrugge inherited a tract of land from his father, John, and continued reinvesting in the farm for more than 40 years. Tim farmed the ground after his parents passed away until his own death on Sept. 22, 2006. Tim never married and had no children. Tim established this trust to help Effingham County students with financial need continue their education.
The Niebrugge Farm was the first gift of farmland through the Community Foundation’s Fields of Opportunity program. Fields of Opportunity puts the Community Foundation in a unique position to receive and retain gifts of farmland and use the available income to benefit local charities that make the community a stronger and better place to live. Retaining local ownership of farmland means wealth generated stays with local tenants, circulating throughout the community.
The fund has awarded more than $375,000 in scholarships over the past 10 years. The Fields of Opportunity program will ensure that scholarship funds will continue to be made in perpetuity.
