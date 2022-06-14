Niebrugge among beginning farmers recognized for commitment to bright futures

Three young farmers and one farmer couple from central and southern Illinois were named FreshRoots Directors Cup honorees recently by Farm Credit Illinois, including Aaron Niebrugge of Sigel.
Niebrugge, 28, is a third-generation farmer raising corn, soybeans and wean-to-finish hogs. He owns Niebrugge Pork Farm LLC and is solely responsible for raising, marketing and hauling his hogs. Niebrugge began farming in 2015 and shares labor and equipment with his father’s row crop operation. He is married to Jodi.
“I apply the philosophy ‘Quality Grown, Quality Raised.’ to all aspects of my farm,” said Niebrugge. “Using the knowledge gained from experiences and educational programs, I have improved efficiencies, stewardship and my business acumen – while improving our end products.”
The Directors Cup presented by the cooperative Board of Directors celebrates young and beginning farmers committed to continuous learning and intentional living for a brighter future for their farm family business and community. Honorees will receive $5,000 and a commemorative keepsake during a luncheon with the cooperative’s Board in June.
Cooperative members were selected by a panel of five industry representatives, including two FCI Board members, based on a combination of each applicant’s unique farm beginnings, personal and business aspirations, and vision for their farm business and community.
The Directors Cup award is part of the FreshRoots young and beginning farmers program, which provides lending assistance and learning incentives to farmers up to age 40 or in their first 10 years of farming.
“Many of today’s newest farmers take proactive steps to invest in their future,” said David Haase, FCI Board chair. “The Board of Directors celebrates these beginning farmers displaying a resilient, lifelong learning mindset.”
“FCI values personal growth and professional development for member-owners, especially young and beginning farmers,” said Aaron Johnson, FCI president and CEO. “The FreshRoots Directors Cup is a tangible way the cooperative is Helping the Next Generation of Farm Families Succeed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.