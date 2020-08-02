Will Niccum, a 2020 Teutopolis High School graduate, has been awarded the 2020 Educational Assistance Scholarship from the Order of the Eastern Star of Illinois. This scholarship is based on Eastern Star and/or Masonic affiliation, as well as career goals, work experience, extracurricular activities, volunteer work, community service, letters of recommendation from teachers, grade point average, and financial need.
Eastern Star is a service organization that works for the benefit of the community, extending generous support for charitable purposes and responding to the needs of others by giving assistance and support in adversity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.