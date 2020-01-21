Newton Public Library. Blimey! That’s whar the books be!

“Read or Walk the Plank” will be the title of Storytime at Newton Public Library on Jan. 23, beginning at 10:30 a.m. There’s to be a reading of “No Pirates Allowed! Said Library Lou,” written by Rhonda Gowler Greene with Brian Ajhar as illustrator.
Arrgh! The wee mateys will be forced to walk the plank and dive into an ocean, brimming with fish as seen in “Hello, Fish, Visiting The Coral Reef” by Sylvia A. Earle with photographs by Wolcott Henry. When finally washed up on shore, the lads and lassies will find a treasure of seashells.
“Reading to preschoolers is a delight,” said storytime reader, Patty Gillespie, who has been making a habit of finding great books and reading them to the children every Thursday morning since October.
Gillespie said, “During one storytime when the children and I read ‘Don’t Let Pigeon Drive the Bus’ by Mo Willems, we lined up chairs one behind the other and took turns driving that bus full of passengers (puppets) while singing ‘The wheels on the bus go round and round.’ What’s more fun than that, I ask!”
“Bring a child, if you have one handy, and join the fun at Storytime,” suggested Jacque Holsapple, the library’s director. “Or, join us on Jan. 29 for ‘Bring Your Device Day’ from 3 to 5 p.m.”
Be it phone, Kindle or iPad, the staff at Newton Public Library promises to help patrons manage technology. The librarians hope to assist persons who wish to access cloudLibrary, a bibliotheca application for browsing, borrowing and reading eBooks from the local public library.
Another evening program is Book Club, which starts at 4:45 p.m. every last Thursday of the month. On Jan. 30, Book Club participants will be discussing “The Lost Symbol” by Dan Brown.
“I don’t expect them to all agree, but I never hear any raised voices; mostly laughter,” said Holsapple.
“We even offer therapy at the library,” added Holsapple. “Coloring Therapy!” This unique program will occur on Feb. 4 from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 5 p.m. Color pencils or crayons and line drawings on paper will be provided so that patrons can focus artistically, engage socially, or relax meditatively.
When one first enters the library, it is apparent that it’s a welcoming place. In the children’s section, puppets perch on bookcases, crafts lie ready to be made, and comfy seats invite. There is a treasure trove of books from the newly released to the classical and from the wonderfully illustrated to the scientifically rendered.
Throughout the library, the pleasant lighting and attractive decor entices a visitor to stay and read, while the library staff is always available to assist. Newton Public Library houses nearly 17,000 adult materials and over 10,000 junior materials (fiction, nonfiction, DVDs, etc), along with a computer center, a special genealogy section and the Jasper County Museum.
So, make “X” mark the spot for Newton Public Library. While ye be on lookout, spot Facebook and Instagram. then shout “Ahoy, ye scurvy knaves!” to the library’s staff — or maybe whisper “Hello.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.