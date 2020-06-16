Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded $620,800 in FY20 Live and Learn Construction Grants to 17 public libraries to help pay for essential capital improvements.
“I am pleased to award these grants to help maintain the infrastructure of our public libraries so that they remain the best information resource available to citizens,” said White. “Many of our public libraries simply do not have sufficient funds to pay for these improvements on their own. I am proud to provide this necessary support.”
Among the libraries receiving the grant is Newton Public Library District, $3,570 for the installation of a power assist entry door.
Information about the Illinois State Library’s Live and Learn construction grant program can be found at cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/library/grants/livelearn_construction.html.
