The Newton Public Library District is hosting a photo contest in conjunction with the 2019 Newton Fall Festival.
Entry forms may be picked up at the library or downloaded from the Newton Public Library’s website (newtonpl.com). Find the library on Facebook. Registration will be Aug. 26 through Sept. 7. Judging will be Thursday, Sept, 12, and the photos will be on display for the Newton Fall Festival Sept. 13 and 14. They will remain up until Saturday, Sept. 21.
An entry fee of $5 will be charged for the first photo and $2 for each additional photo. There is no fee for student photos (K-12). There is no limit to the number of photos that may be entered. The photos should be no larger than 24-by-16 (not including frame) and be artistically matted and framed.
For more information call the Library at 618-783-8141.
