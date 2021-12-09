Newton Library encourages more than just reading

To the left as one walks into Newton Public Library is a bulletin board that presently displays a poster announcing “Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration,” Artists Sarah Marjanovic and Heather Sandy, Illini Union Art Gallery (Dec. – Jan.).”
That poster is just a hint, but truly it is no secret that the library in Newton, Illinois, encourages more than just reading.
A few more steps into the library and one may see children busy coloring, folding, pasting; each happily producing an artistic creation (craft) from the raw materials prepared ahead by the staff with librarian Amy Short being the idea person. And, during the recent Christmas Cookie Walk on the Square (Dec. 4), youngsters didn’t just get a cookie at the library; they got to exercise their artistic inclinations by decorating their own sugar cookies with colorful icings and sprinkles while assistant librarian Sarah Zumbahlen cheered them on.
Yes, Newton Library encourages its patrons to enrich their lives through the arts.
A look at the children’s section at Newton Library yields some terrific books that explore the arts. Mo Willems’ children’s book "Opposites Abstract" poses questions about the artistic renditions on each page. One page reveals horizontal wavy bands of pale blue, white and purple while the question is “Is this calm?” The next pages’ multiple warm hues (yellow, umber, aqua) seem to wiggle and stretch, forming ribbons, spots and squares. The text reads “Is this excited?” What fun the book is, all the while offering the reader a chance to see that artists shape a viewer’s interpretations.
Another children’s book emphasizing art is "Monet’s Cat" by Lily Murray and Becky Cameron. On page 8, it is just the kitty’s white tail that lets Monet know his mischievous cat is hiding beneath the table in "The Luncheon," one of Monet’s masterpieces done in 1874. Cameron’s illustrations of Monet’s artwork are delightfully fun and beautifully respectful, offering knowledge of classic fine art.
"The Noisy Paint Box" by Barb Rosenstock and Mary Grandpre’ portrays a youth who hears sound as he paints. “He spun a bright lemon circle onto the canvas. It clinked like the highest notes on the keyboard.” This wonderfully illustrated historical fiction explains the colors and sounds of Vasily Kandinsky’s abstract art.
Now if you are at the library at just the right moment, you may hear ukulele music; the reason being that the performance arts are promoted at the library just like the visual arts.
Free ukulele lessons have been provided at the library for children in third through fifth grades through the Roots Music Program. They are taught by Diane Scott and Louis Lybarger. The next student sessions will start in January. Call the library for information at 618-783-8141.
Under “Play, Music” in the children’s section, organized by subject, is "The Really Awful Musicians" by John Manders. In this book, the king has decreed music banned throughout the kingdom and anyone caught playing will be fed to the royal crocodiles. As the musicians, trying to evade the royal guards and punishment by crocodiles, flee in a wagon; they “thum” (drum), “deedle” (mandolin), “whoomp” (sackbut), “bwaaa,” (contrabass recorder), and so forth. They sound awful, not playing a musical arrangement, until the horse Charlemagne places hoofprints on lines in the dirt to represent high, middle and low notes. In an entertaining way, the book tells the historical event of Emperor Charlemagne’s minister, Alcuin of York, developing musical notation.
On Dec. 11, “Holiday Music,” performed by the players of Roots Music Program, will be offered along with a visit from Mrs. Claus (portrayed by librarian Pat Seale) and with Story Time at 11 a.m. Newton Library’s director, Jacque Holsapple, promises that the library will help any of its patrons (youngsters to the young-at-heart) become enriched by the arts.
