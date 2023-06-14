Members of the Newton FFA chapter attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 13-15 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisers and guests. With a 2023 theme of “Electrify,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Newton FFA:
Illinois State FFA Degree: Evan Baltzell, Leslie Burtis, Dylan Gier, Alexis Hetzer, Aleah Higgs, Jace Judson, Alexander Kaufmann, Jacob McClure, Grant Ochs, Kelby Ochs, Tyler Olmstead, Brock Probst, Jacob Weber and Paige Zumbahlen were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership, and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.
American FFA Degree: Alexanndria Osborne was recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.
State Winner Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event: The chapter was recognized for winning the state Livestock Evaluation CDE, which requires team members to evaluate and rank breeding and market livestock based on current industry desired traits and performance data. Teams evaluate cattle, swine, sheep and goats.
State Winner Meats Evaluation & Technology Career Development Event: The chapter was recognized for winning the state Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE. Student participants develop the skills needed for careers in the meat animal industry. During the event, members evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade, identify various meat cuts and place carcasses, and identify wholesale and retail cuts.
State Meats Evaluation & Technology Career Development Event High Individual: Jacob Ochs was recognized as the high individual in the state Meats Evaluation and Technology CDE.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy, of Illinois, and from each of the retiring major state officers.
