Newton Community High School receives grant

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced a $500 grant from Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota to the Newton Community High School auto shop program in memory of Lindell Galloway, a longtime employee of the dealership.
“Lindell started his automotive career as a mechanic for my father in 1973 and worked over 45 years for our dealership,” said Jim Hecht, General Manager for Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota. “He retired in 2018 but was not able to enjoy retirement very long when he was diagnosed with cancer. Lindell was a dedicated worker and rarely missed a day of work. We hope this grant will memorialize him and his dedication while encouraging a young individual to pursue a rewarding career in mechanics.”
Lindell graduated from Newton Community High School. He and his wife, Joan, both grew up in Jasper County and resided in Bogota for most of their married life.
“On behalf of our family, we appreciate the gesture by Bob, Jim, Danny and Jerry to honor Lindell and his years of service,” expressed Joan Galloway.
