Newman Catholic center receives grant

Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development awarded a $2,000 grant to the Newman Catholic Community and Student Volunteer Center at Eastern Illinois University (EIU) in Charleston.
The grant will provide funding for the center's current and future student leaders to attend the annual Evangelical Training Camp. The camp teaches students how to give back to their community and become strong leaders. The students participate in small groups that encourage critical thinking, communication, listening and other valuable skills.
"If we can empower the students with the tools to become effective leaders while in college, then we hope they will go to their communities and become lifelong leaders in their families, jobs and church," said Roy Lanham, adviser for the EIU Newman Catholic Center.
The Newman Catholic Community and Student Volunteer Center's mission is to invite the EIU community into transforming relationships with Christ and one another, empowering all to create a lasting impact in the world. The Newman Center provides many local volunteer opportunities for students while serving those in need through a student food pantry, after school tutoring for K-12 students, Amigos & Friends (teaching English as a second language), St. Vincent de Paul Society (serving and walking with the poor), weekly nursing home visits, Hedwig House of Hospitality for women and children and mission trips outside of our area.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment for Youth Leadership Development, a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, was established in 2006 to provide a permanent source of funding to programs in Effingham County that support the development of young leaders. Since its inception, the Siemer Milling Company Endowment has contributed more than $200,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Effingham County.
