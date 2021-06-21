On June 16, The New York Blower Company held its annual employee appreciation luncheon.
At the luncheon, the company celebrated milestone anniversaries for the following people: Tanna Jenne, 15 years; Danny Pagel, 15 years; Leslie Boggs, 10 years; Phillip Durbin, 10 years; Alan Heiman, 10 years; Roy McWhorter, 10 years; Christopher Amacher, five years; Billy Finn, five years; Daniel Hurren, five years; Heather Lidster, five years; and Scott Young, five years.
Tim O’Hare, president of The New York Blower Company, thanked the employees for their service and dedication to the company.
“New York Blower recognizes and appreciates the commitment that our employees make every day. We look forward to celebrating these achievements each year and for the employees celebrating their milestone anniversary today, we want to do this again with you in five years.”
New York Blower is a 132-year company that specializes in the manufacturing of industrial fans, blower and air moving equipment. Usage for these fans include the agricultural, oil and gas, paper and pollution control industries worldwide. New York Blower has maintained a factory in Effingham since 2002 and employs over 100 welders and production employees.
