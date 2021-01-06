The new coronavirus stimulus bill includes a second stimulus payment and for unemployment insurance recipients, a $300 a week supplemental payment.
Second Economic Impact Payments (EIP) are arriving. Qualifying adults and children up to age 16 will receive $600 each.
If you haven’t received your payment via direct deposit, watch your mail for a check or debit card. Check the status of your payment using the Get My Payment tool at www.irs.gov/getmypayment.
According to the IRS website, if you do not receive your payment you can claim your second stimulus payment with a Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your taxes for 2020.
If you do not file taxes and you did not receive your EIP through direct deposited payment, a mailed paper check, EIP debit card or a direct Express card payment, you will be able to file tax form 1040 to claim the rebate in 2021, once tax season begins around the end of January.
The $300 a week supplemental unemployment insurance benefits began disbursing on Jan. 4.
Anyone who receives at least $1 of unemployment (regular or PUA) after Dec. 26, 2020, and before March 14, 2021, will receive the extra payments. No action needs to be taken to receive those supplemental payments.
The Effingham County Case Manager is available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Suite 2 to help people apply and certify for unemployment, report fraudulent unemployment claims, apply for SNAP and Medicaid, as well as help with other issues affecting people impacted by COVID.
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call 224-209-6638.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
