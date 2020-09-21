New real estate office opens

Full Circle Realty, an independent real estate brokerage serving Effingham County, has opened its doors at 123 E. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Effingham.
The Realty is locally owned and operated by Brian Henning, managing broker, who states, "We are here for you from start to finish.”
The full-service real estate office established in May. It offers residential, land, commercial, farm, investment and lake property sales.
Business hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday and evenings by appointment.
