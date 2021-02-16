At a time when the nation faces a critical EMT shortage, American Medical Response (AMR) announced it is bringing its “Earn While You Learn” program to Effingham, where it will hire a new class of EMTs and pay them for on-the-job training.
The company’s award-winning “Earn While You Learn” program is designed to ease the transition for those wanting to become EMS professionals. Participants are hired as employees and compensated while attending AMR’s EMT-Basic certification course. Upon successful completion of the program and obtaining their state certification, participants are promoted to EMT-B, with a commensurate pay increase.
“We are absolutely thrilled to offer the first-ever Earn While You Learn program in Effingham,” said Heather Morse, AMR’s Regional Director for Southern Illinois and Southern Indiana. “After receiving an overwhelming response to join our academies in other areas, we decided now was the time to bring the program here and to train a class of future life-savers in Effingham.”
The announcement comes in partnership with Lake Land College, which will administer the EMT training. The course consists of both in-class and out-of-class learning.
“Lake Land College is excited for the opportunity to partner with Abbott and Sarah Bush to provide this class to those in our district that are interested in starting a new career in Emergency Medicine,” said Jasmine Ballard, Emergency Medical Services Coordinator for Lake Land College. “There is a need for Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics in our area and this opens the door for us to help fill a need in our community.”
The program was nationally recognized in 2019 by the American Ambulance Association in the Employee Programs Category.
Applicants will embark on an eight-week program, where they will learn the skills of the EMT trade while being paid. To qualify, an applicant must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED, have all required immunizations, pass a drug test, have a valid driver’s license, and successfully pass background checks. There is no cost for the class and all books, tuition, fees and uniforms will be paid by AMR Effingham.
Interested candidates should apply by Feb. 20 on the AMR website, www.amr.net. Classes begin March 15 and finish May 14.
