St. Anthony of Padua Parish Pastor Al Allen announces the addition of a new principal, new faculty and staff for the 2020-21 school year.
St. Anthony Grade School welcomes a new principal, Cody Rincker. Rincker has been serving students at St. Anthony Grade School as a teacher for the past 10 years, as well as the head boys basketball coach for St. Anthony High School. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He received a master’s degree in Education Leadership from American College of Education in 2016, and received a master’s degree in Physical Education and Coaching from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019. Rincker and his wife, Nicole, reside in Effingham with their three children.
St. Anthony Grade School welcomes Sara Bernhard as a new third-grade teacher. She previously served as a Pups Patch Preschool teacher. After attending the University of Illinois Springfield to receive her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, she served as a first-grade teacher at Beecher City School District and a substitute teacher. Bernhard is a St. Anthony Grade School and St. Anthony High School alumna. She resides in Effingham with her husband, Zach, and their four children.
Also new to the grade school is Stacia Semple. Semple will be teaching PE for grades K-8 and Health for grades K-5. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University. She also has previous teaching experience as an eighth grade teacher at St. Michael School in Sigel and as a kindergarten teacher in Noblesville, Indiana. Semple is also a St. Anthony schools alumna. She resides in Effingham with her husband, Jason, and their three children.
Renee Kihne is welcomed back to the grade school in a new role as a preschool teacher and Communications Coordinator. Kihne previously taught preschool in Pup’s Patch Preschool for five years. She has more than 20 years of experience teaching. Kihne received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Social and Behavioral Sciences from the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. She and her husband, Jason, reside in Effingham with their two children.
Paul Looman has been hired as the new technology specialist and technology teacher. He has many years of experience in web design, graphic design, digital marketing, photography, videography and more. Looman graduated from the Illinois Institute of Art in Schaumburg and Lake Land College. Originally from the Lillyville area, he currently resides in Effingham with his wife, Cheryl, and three children.
Another alumna, Darlene Budde, has been hired as a new paraprofessional for our kindergarten classes. Before joining St Anthony Grade School, she operated an in-home day care for 10 years and worked as a childcare provider three years prior. Budde received her Early Childhood Care and Education degree from Lake Land College. She currently resides in Dieterich with her husband, Christopher, and three children.
St. Anthony High School welcomes Carlene Weber as a math teacher. Weber has been a math teacher for 24 years, most recently at Teutopolis High School. Before teaching, she worked as a software programmer. Weber attended Eastern Illinois University and earned two bachelor’s degrees in Computational Math and Mathematics and a master’s degree in Mathematics. Another alumna of St. Anthony schools, she and her husband, Tony, live in Effingham and have raised four children.
Another new teaching addition to St. Anthony High School is Fr. Mark Tracy. Tracy is currently a parochial vicar at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, and will be adding teaching responsibilities to his schedule. He will be teaching freshman students Religion I curriculum. Tracy attended St. Meinrad Seminary and graduated from the University of Illinois before becoming a priest.
Tessie Kabbes is welcomed back in a teaching role to St. Anthony High School. She will be teaching sophomore students Region II. Kabbes has served several volunteer and teaching roles through the years at St. Anthony High School. She has most recently coordinated the service hour program that is required for all high school students. Kabbes resides in Effingham with her husband, Craig. They have one student attending St. Anthony High School, and five adult children.
