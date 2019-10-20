New pastor installed at St. John's Lutheran

The Rev. Mike Burdick was installed as pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, Effingham, on Oct. 6.
Thirteen pastors were present for the Installation Service. The service included musical offerings by St. John’s choir, bell choir, and praise band.
Burdick graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, in May 1988 and then served Good Shepherd Lutheran in Marshall, MN, for nine years. He then started serving Immanuel Lutheran Church and its campus ministry at WIU, in August 1997, and was pastor there for 22 years.
Burdick and his wife, Kathy, have four children and four grandsons. Ben and his wife, Melissa, reside in Houston; Ammon and her husband, Troy, reside in Effingham; and Nate and his wife, Alyssa, reside outside of Minneapolis. Their daughter, Abby, is at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.