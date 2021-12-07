The Effingham Sportsbackers and St. Anthony Booster Club announce the next round of drawing dates and locations for their joint Queen of Hearts raffle. The two new participating drawing locations include the Effingham Event Center (formerly the Effingham Knights of Columbus) and Gopher’s Grill.
Another new addition to the Queen of Hearts raffle is a website for online ticket purchase. The new website, www.effinghamqoh.com, lists the names of previous ticket winners and card reveals, displays the remaining card numbers available for selection, and allows both single-ticket and five-pack ticket purchase.
The next drawing will be at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Effingham Event Center. The jackpot for this drawing is $29,000.
At each drawing, one winning ticket will be selected for a chance to pull the Queen of Hearts from the deck. If the Queen of Hearts card is selected, the winner will receive 50% of the jackpot. If any other card is chosen than the Queen of Hearts, a new raffle will start with the jackpot continuing to roll over week after week until the Queen of Hearts is drawn. For each drawing, the winning ticket holder receives $500 if present or $250 if not present.
The future drawings and locations are as follows:
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 9 p.m., Gophers Grill
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, 9 p.m., The Orchard Inn
Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 9 p.m., Gabby Goat
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 9 p.m., Niemerg’s Brass Rail Lounge
Besides the website, tickets can be purchased during regular business hours at these Effingham-area businesses: The Orchard Inn, Gabby Goat, Brass Rail Lounge at Niemerg’s, St. Anthony Parish Center, Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota and Northside Ford. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
The Queen of Hearts raffle is a progressive jackpot raffle that offers drawings every two weeks. The proceeds from the raffle benefit the sports programs at Effingham Unit 40 schools and Effingham St. Anthony schools. Participants — if their ticket is selected at one of the drawings — have a chance to win the jackpot based on a draw from a deck of 54 cards. Participation is open to the public ages 18 and older.
