At the May meeting, the Lake Land College Board of Trustees approved a new program designed to increase high school students' opportunities to create a successful path to a college education by increasing access to dual-credit courses.
The Lake Land College Dual Credit Program Access Incentive, beginning fall 2020, provides program fee waivers to schools in order to assist in-district high school students who may not be able to afford dual-credit coursework.
Dual-credit coursework allows high school students to earn both high school and college credits simultaneously. This approach lets high school students begin earning college credits earlier, and often encourages them to continue their education at an institution of higher learning after high school.
The new program was designed to alleviate equity gaps identified by both Lake Land College and partner high school districts. While dual-credit students are not charged regular tuition, Lake Land College does charge a fee of $18.42 per credit hour to partner high school districts. Most high schools then pass that fee on to the student, thus creating the equity gap.
This incentive will provide Dual Credit Program fee waivers to schools beginning with the fall 2020 semester in the amount of the number of enrolled in-district high school students eligible for free and reduced lunch via the National School Lunch Program. The goal is to relieve the financial burden of paying for dual-credit coursework for these students.
Research conducted by the Lake Land College Dual Credit Program in partnership with area high schools, found several students do not enroll in dual-credit courses due to the financial commitment of the college-level courses. The purpose of dual credit classes is to increase access to higher education and raise the likelihood that those students will continue in higher education. The Dual Credit Program Access Initiative will further those goals and open opportunities to students who may not otherwise be able to enroll. The incentive also provides in-district high school students the chance to explore Lake Land College's many academic and career pathways as they consider their future goals.
"The dual-credit program is just one of the numerous ways in which Lake Land College provides educational opportunities that meet the needs of students, families, educational partners and area businesses," President Josh Bullock said. "There is enormous potential to elevate the skill and educational attainment of residents to fuel the advancement of our local economy."
