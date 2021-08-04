On July 29, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed SB265 into law expanding the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and increasing access to the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). The PIPP is a companion program to LIHEAP, which addresses utility affordability by allowing qualified participants to pay no more than 6% of their monthly income for electric and gas utility services, as well as receive forgiveness of 1/12 of their total utility debt for each on-time monthly payment.
According to Larry Dawson, President & CEO of the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies (IACAA), “This new law will allow many of our most vulnerable households to afford their utilities and reduce the burden of administering the program by the local Community Action Agencies. The legislation that was signed into law resulted from many months of negotiations among a number of Community Action Agencies, energy affordability advocates, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity staff and representatives of large regulated utilities.”
According to Kevin Bushur, CEO of CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, “This new law will enable us to serve more households and strengthen the safety net, especially during these critical times of the pandemic when more households have sought our assistance. Our agency served 1,167 households with PIPP and 4,518 households with LIHEAP in FY 2021. We are planning to serve more households as a result of this very critical piece of legislation.”
Community Action Agencies (CAAs) that primarily administer the LIHEAP and PIPP programs in Illinois are federally designated to locally address the root causes of poverty. In Illinois, there are 35 agencies that administer the LIHEAP and PIPP programs covering all 102 counties of the state with these critical services. Collectively, CAAs in Illinois provide vital services to more than one million individuals on an annual basis. Besides human services, many of the CAAs in Illinois are engaged in community and economic development activities that range from affordable housing creation, housing rehabilitation, supporting local businesses, and employing small contractors. These agencies use both federal and state funding to address local poverty issues.
Applications for LIHEAP and PIPP applications are available starting on Sept. 1. If you are interested in applying, Google: Help Illinois Families or call 1-877-411-9276 to find the Community Action Agency serving your county.
