A new law sponsored by State Sen. Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) will update Illinois law and clarify registration requirements for owners of certain fertilizer spreaders and farm wagon-type tank trailers. Similar to combines, these tanks and spreaders are only used a couple months a year for off-road use and registration should not be required. This new law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
House Bill 2669/Public Act 101-0481 removes the vehicle registration requirement for specific farm wagon trailers having a fertilizer spreader attachment and farm wagon-type tank trailers. The new law also removes the $250 registration fee and existing width and weight restrictions for a single unit, self-propelled agricultural fertilizer spreader.
“This new legislation will help the agricultural community by defining which fertilizer tanks and spreaders are to be registered,” said Plummer. “This is one small step in helping to bring some registration uniformity to our local farm machinery owners and operators.”
Additionally, this new law allows the use of a single unit, self-propelled agricultural fertilizer implement, designed for both on and off-road use, equipped with flotation tires used for fertilizer or agricultural chemical and having a width of more than 12 feet or a gross weight in excess of 36,000 pounds to be used on Illinois roads.
