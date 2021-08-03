The Effingham County Chamber will host its First Friday Luncheon on Friday, Aug. 6, at noon at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The August luncheon will feature Jeff Fritchtnitch, Effingham County Chamber’s Workforce Development Director. Fritchtnitch will be introducing the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County’s newest initiative, Effingham County Jobs for Business Success (EC-JOBS).
After 30-plus years in academia, Fritchtnitch retired as superintendent of the Mt. Vernon Township High School District 201 in 2020. Previously, he was the superintendent of Altamont Community Unit School District 10, where he served for 10 years. Currently, Fritchtnitch is consulting on an individual basis, as well as a consultant for Synapsis: Rural Illinois Shared Education (RISE), which focuses on educational technologies for distance learning and course sharing. Fritchtnitch joined the Chamber part time to assist with EC-JOBS.
EC-JOBS is a web-based platform created specifically for Effingham County school districts, businesses and Lake Land College. It creates a talent pipeline from school to work for high school students, community college students, parents, displaced workers and incumbent workers.
The fee to attend the luncheon is $15 per person in advance. Register by Thursday, Aug. 5, online through the Chamber’s Event Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com, or by calling the Chamber at 217-342-4147.
