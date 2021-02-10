A new instrumental performing arts program called Legacy invites musicians of all ages and instruments around Central Illinois to participate in a unique and dynamic performance opportunity.
This new program will focus on marching style music, movement and entertainment. Legacy will perform at various festivals, parades, concerts, and participate in virtual marching competitions offered by Drum Corps International SoundSport Program. Instruments include a variety of woodwind, brass, percussion, string, fretted instruments and piano. Rehearsals start March 14. The program will debut live May 23.
For a complete listing of instruments, rehearsal and performance dates, more information, and to register, visit Legacy’s websites at www.chriskmusic.com/legacy or facebook.com/LegacyPerformingArtsEns. Legacy also accepts donations to help keep this ensemble free or at low cost to participating musicians. You can also contact Program Director Chris Keniley for more information at 217-232-3786 or email info@ChrisKMusic.com. Legacy is being formed in conjunction with DCI’s Soundsport program.
