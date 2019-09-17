New hair studio opens

Katie Weber and Ellie Ruholl announce the opening of their new business, Elite Hair Studio, at 1301 W. Evergreen Ave., STE 2A, Effingham. It’s located in the Evergreen Plaza, in the former Heartland Health Foods Store location, near Weber Optiks.
The new studio has four styling chairs, two shampoo bowls, two manicure stations, two pedicure chairs, and one “Princess” chair for children.
With more than 16 years experience, owners Weber and Ruholl offer such services as cuts, styling, coloring, perms, conditioning, hair extensions, treatments, makeup, eyelash lifts and tints and face waxing. There is also a special room designed for body waxing, body sugaring and spray tans.
