The Lake Land College Board of Trustees approved funding and construction bids for the new Foundation and Alumni Center during the regular Dec. 9 meeting.
"The foundation and alumni do so much for our students, our college and our community. We are very pleased to partner with the foundation to create a new center that not only recognizes their contributions but welcomes alumni home to their alma mater," Lake Land College Board Chair Doris Reynolds said.
Trustees approved several bids and committed $725,000 toward the $2.2 million project. The foundation will contribute $1.5 million from the Neal Charitable Lead Trust, a discretionary fund created for operational needs, separate from scholarship funds.
"We are very excited to have a generous donation from the Neal Charitable Lead Trust to invest in the new center," Executive Director for College Advancement Christina Donsbach said.
With the Laker Nest Bookstore relocated to the Luther Student Center, the old pole barn bookstore building will be demolished. The new Foundation and Alumni Center will be built in that space and will link inner campus to Alumni Park.
The facility will serve as a welcoming center to alumni and guests of the foundation and facilitate a connection between current students and the Alumni office as the center will host various student events throughout the year. The new center will also provide a central location for the College Advancement staff that includes foundation and alumni.
The renderings call for a large event room that will have glass doors that open onto Alumni Park. Events can be planned for guests to fluidly move between the beautiful park grounds and indoor space.
Construction is expected to begin in early spring with a completion date of August 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.