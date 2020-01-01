New Dieterich 4-H club meets

The new Dieterich 4-H Club, The Dieterich Trailblazers, met for its monthly meeting Dec. 1 at EJ Water in Dieterich.
The meeting was called to order by club President Faith Aherin and the pledges to the flags were said. Roll call was taken with 20 members present, each stating their favorite holiday. The secretary report was read.
Stephanie Westendorf of EJ Water gave a presentation of where water comes from and how it is cleaned. She also talked about what we can do to help keep the environment clean.
Lydia Wohltman led the activity of making homemade paper snowflakes and refreshments were served by the Boerngen family.
The next meeting will be at the Dieterich Civic Center Jan. 5 at 4:30 p.m.
