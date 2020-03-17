Carle launched new screening tools to help patients and community members determine if further assistance is recommended if you’re experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
A new online assessment available on carle.org. The tool includes the same series of questions as in-person screening at Carle locations. Based on the responses to these questions and our risk assessment, the system responds with guidance on how, where, or if a patient should seek care.
The symptoms of the virus that causes COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory viral illnesses and include fever, dry cough, trouble breathing or shortness of breath.
Carle launched a dedicated COVID-19 hotline for patients for answers to questions as well as virtual health assessment. Patients can call 217-902-6100 and press 1.
In addition to using these new screening tools, people should call their health care provider or facility prior to arrival if they are exhibiting these symptoms.
