Three new brokers joined Full Circle Realty, located at 123 E. Jefferson in Downtown Effingham.
Brenda Jansen was born and raised in Effingham. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in Education. She and husband Pete reside on a farm in Mason with their three children.
Jansen said she is motivated, personable and honest and has confidence in her abilities to serve my clients in the real estate market.
"It is my goal to help you fulfill your destiny of purchasing or selling your property," she said.
Art Geen has lived in the Effingham area for the last 30 years. For the past 19 years, Art has operated his own company working in the electronics industry. He and wife Sarah (Vogt) Geen have two children, Allison and Marcus. They are members of St. Anthony Parish in Effingham. Over the past 15 years, Art has enjoyed coaching various sports such as track, basketball and golf. He enjoys working with people to achieve their goals and dreams. He looks forward to helping "coach" those who are looking to buy or sell their property.
Mike Shackelford was raised in Casey and moved to Effingham in 2012. He and wife LeAnn have three children, Clayton, Nathan, and Kora. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in Education and Educational Leadership and serves as the Superintendent of Brownstown schools.
"Over the past 20-plus years, I have built a career of taking on new challenges and serving people," he said, adding he looks forward to serving customers.
”We are excited to have Brenda, Art and Mike join our office," said owner Brian Henning. "We look forward to helping them and watching them succeed in the real estate business. Their background in business/education and past job experience will only help them within our industry.”
Full Circle Realty is an independent real estate brokerage serving Effingham County and surrounding areas. They are locally owned and operated.
