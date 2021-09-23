Neoga Sooeyfest to feature bat presentation

During Sooeyfest Saturday, Oct. 2, there will be an opportunity to learn about bats from 1 to 4 p.m. under the pavilion at Jennings Park in Neoga.
Midwest Bat Hub Coordinator Dr. Louis Hunninck will be giving a bat presentation at 2:15 p.m. next to the stage. Hunninck plans to speak for 20 minutes and then take questions.
Hunninck is from Belgium and has been in the U.S. since January. His mother is a secretary and his father is an architectural engineer. Hunninck is a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. His main area of study is bat foraging. He uses GPS trackers to look at bat movements around corn fields and is also recording their calls with acoustic detectors.
Hunninck completed his BSc in Biology at Ghent University in Belgium. After completing his MSc in Ecology, Behavior and Evolution at the Norwegian University for Science and Technology, he earned his doctorate degree at the same university studying how anthropogenic and environmental disturbances affect physiological and nutritional stress and behavior in impala in the Serengeti ecosystem.
As part of the University of Illinois' NABat program, Hunninck’s post-doctoral project will aim to collate data for the Midwestern NABat hub, and analyze distribution and migration patterns of several bat species. Some general interests of Hunninck are behavioral ecology, occupancy modelling and conservation physiology.
Door prizes, including a Magenta 5 Bat detector, will be given away for people who visit the bat booth or the presentation.
