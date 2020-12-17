Neoga selects new elementary principal

Jordan Bear has been selected as the Neoga Elementary School Principal for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
Bear is currently the K-8 Technology teacher for Neoga Elementary and Neoga Junior High School. Prior to that, Bear taught junior high school science in Neoga. His teaching career started as an elementary teacher at Paris Crestwood from 2009 to 2015. His elementary school teaching experience, his strong background on the benefits of Professional Learning Communities, and his knowledge of Educational Technology will aid him in leading Neoga Elementary School
Bear earned an associate degree from Lake Land College and a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Eastern Illinois University.
Bear and his wife, Sadie, live in Neoga with their two daughters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.