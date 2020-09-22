In early 2020, Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Rural Education partnered with local farmers to nominate rural public school districts and award grants to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum. Because area farmers answered the call, through Grow Rural Education, Bayer Fund awarded a $15,000 grant to Neoga Community Unit School District 3.
Neoga School District is one of the many schools across the country that has benefited from Bayer Fund's Grow Rural Education program.
Grow Rural Education grants have helped schools purchase an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmented-reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment. Neoga School District will use the Grow Rural Education funds to construct a school greenhouse, serving as a learning center for students in the agriculture program and providing hands-on learning for kindergarten through high school students.
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominate a public school district to compete for a merit-based $15,000 grant. School districts that are nominated then submit a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. Grow Rural Education's Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of a panel of math and science teachers and approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, review the finalist applications and select the winning school districts.
"Bayer Fund and the farmers we partner with feel incredibly passionate about Grow Rural Education because we're investing in our children — who are the future — by enhancing STEM learning in rural public school districts," said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. "We are always amazed by the incredible support of local farmers, as well as the countless ways Grow Rural Education brings teachers, students and people in the community together to set children up for success."
