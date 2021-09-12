The Neoga Board of Education hired Kevin Haarman as the next district superintendent beginning July 1, 2022.
Haarman will succeed Bill Fritcher, who will be retiring after 33 years in education. Haarman brings 18 years of teaching and administrative experience in the Dieterich and Neoga school districts. Neoga will be promoting Haarman from his current position as junior-senior high principal, which he has served for the past five years.
Haarman and his wife, Mindi, live in Neoga, and their children attend Neoga schools. Haarman earned his Bachelor of Arts, Master of Science in Educational Administration and Specialist in Education from Eastern Illinois University.
“To say that I am honored to be selected for this position is an understatement. The school and the community of Neoga have blessed me and my family with a lot. This is where I met my wife, Mindi, and it is where we live and raise our two children, Grady and Lucy. Neoga schools have given me the opportunity to work with some of the most dedicated, caring and professional educators in the state. I stated this in my interview and I believe this whole-heartedly: the position of superintendent of schools at Neoga is a dream job for me. I’m making a promise to everyone that I am going to work as hard as I can to continue to make Neoga schools a place where teachers want to teach and families want to send their children. Until my official start date, my focus is on supporting my students and staff at Neoga Junior-Senior High School, selecting and/or recruiting a wonderful replacement for me, and making a smooth transition to the superintendent job. Again I am so happy and grateful for this opportunity,” said Haarman.
